A man is being taken to hospital after an incident at a park near New Lynn train station in Auckland.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said the incident was at a park opposite New Lynn Transport Centre.

The incident was reported to police shortly before 12.20pm.

"A male has sustained moderate injuries and has been transported to Waitākere Hospital," the spokesman said.

Advertisement

Police remained at the scene and were still making inquiries.

Station Mart manager Kunal Desai said he could see two police cars at the train station across the road from his store.