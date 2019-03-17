#WATCH A Livestream of the Vigil being held at Basin reserve currently ❤️📸 Posted by Wellington - LIVE on Saturday, 16 March 2019

A vigil is being held in Wellington to show support for victims in the Christchurch mosque shootings, their families, the Muslim community and everyone in the garden city.

Growing numbers of people wanting to attend the event prompted it to be moved from Civic Square to the Basin Reserve. It will start at 6pm.

Fifty people have been confirmed dead after the terror attack on Friday, with victims ranging in age from 2 to older than 60.

For those attending the vigil in Wellington there is free on-street parking in the CBD from 4pm.

Metlink is providing free fares on buses and trains from 4pm to 9pm and single decker buses have been replaced with double deckers on route 1.

Up to 12,000 people are expected to attend the vigil and traffic is expected to be heavy before and after the event, Metlink advised in a statement.

Wellington mayor Justin Lester said his thoughts were with the Muslim community across New Zealand and, in particular, in Christchurch.

"This is a tragic and horrible event for all New Zealanders."