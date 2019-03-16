On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
They stood silently, some wept and strangers hugged. Seas of flowers were laid alongside handwritten cards with messages of love.
Up and down thecountry, people gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the terrorist atrocity in Christchurch.
In Auckland, 3000 people met at Aotea Square. There were similar gatherings in Wellington,Tauranga and, of course, Christchurch. In the Garden City Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern went to the Canterbury Refugee Centre in Linwood with a message of "love and support".