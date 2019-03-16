They stood silently, some wept and strangers hugged. Seas of flowers were laid alongside handwritten cards with messages of love.

Up and down thecountry, people gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the terrorist atrocity in Christchurch.

Aucklanders have gathered for a vigil in Aotea Square in support of the victims of the Christchurch mosque killings. Photo / Jason Oxenham

In Auckland, 3000 people met at Aotea Square. There were similar gatherings in Wellington,Tauranga and, of course, Christchurch. In the Garden City Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern went to the Canterbury Refugee Centre in Linwood with a message of "love and support".

"New Zealand is united in its grief," she said.

Advertisement

Kiwis lay flowers at Imam Reza Mosque in Auckland. Photo / Feridoun Salehi

Tributes left with flowers at the Mt Roskill mosque. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Strong message from Aucklanders. People have gathered for a vigil in Aotea Square in support of the victims of the Christchurch mosque killings. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A vigil on Takapuna Beach in memory of the victims of the Christchurch Mosque shootings. Photo / Chris Loufte

Local muslim Zee Khan at the Tauranga Mosque. Photo / Andrew Warner

Three year old Zoe Thurnell lays flowers outside the Tauranga Mosque. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga Muslim Samira Hammad pays tribute to victims. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tributes pour in to Islamic Centre in Kilbirnie in Wellington. Photo / Lucy Bennett

Jatinder Saggar writing a message on a memorial mat in Hagley Park near the Al Noor Mosque. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tributes pour in to local Islamic centres across the country. Flowers and gifts outside the Islamic Centre in Kilbirnie in Wellington. Photo / Lucy Bennett

People pay tribute outside the Islamic Centre in Kilbirnie in Wellington. Photo / Lucy Bennett

Mourners placing flowers on the intersection of Deans Ave and Riccarton Road near the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mourners comforting one another in Hagley Park near the Masjid Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch. Photo / Mark Mitchell