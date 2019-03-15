A Christchurch man was arrested after yesterday's mosque shootings for allegedly inciting racial or ethnic hatred.

The 18-year-old has been charged under Human Rights Act legislation.

It's not clear if it was linked to the mosque massacres or their aftermath.

He is due to appear at Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Advertisement

A court document seen by the Herald alleges that yesterday the teen had intent to "excite hostility or ill-will against" against people in New Zealand on the grounds of "colour, race, ethnic or national origins" by the publishing or "written material which is insulting".

The charge carries a maximum penalty of a $7000 fine.