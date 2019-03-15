Groups in Auckland are rallying in support of Christchurch Muslims in the wake of Friday's mosque shootings that killed 49 people.

Hundreds of Sikhs gathered at a temple in Takanini last night to offer prayers and condolences to victims of the terrorist act.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks that had happened in Christchurch New Zealand," community spokesman Daljit Singh said.

"Our thoughts are with the Muslim families in Christchurch in this difficult times.

"The Sikh community stands strongly and firmly with the Muslims because this act of terrorism happened in a place of worship, and we will spare no effort in supporting them."

The Catholic Cathedral of St Patrick's is asking people to pray for "our Muslim brothers and sisters and for our nation".

New Zealand haD been devastated by violent and hateful shootings, it said on a Facebook post.

"As we stand together in solidarity against all evil acts upon humanity, we pray that we will always honour, respect and value people of every faith and race."

The Sikh community gathers in Takanini to condemn terrorism and call for support of Christchurch Muslims. Photo / Supplied

The Aotearoa Resettled Community Coalition is calling for people of all ethnicities and faiths to come together in support of each other.

Coalition general manager Abann Yor said he was saddened and shocked by the attacks, and called the act "cowardly".

"These were cowardly acts targeting people attending Friday prayers in a country that respects their right to practise their religion," Yor said.

"New Zealand is a safe place for many refugees and humanitarian migrants, this shooting is not something we can tolerate and we will be standing with those affected."

Yor called for calm and for people to be in support of one another.

"We have to work together to overcome this. Now is the time to come together," he said.

"Our hearts are with the Muslim community in New Zealand."

• A peace vigil is being held at Aotea Square in central Auckland between 2pm and 4pm this afternoon.

• Condolences books are also being set up at six community centres - Te Atatu, New Lynn, Ellen Melville, Wesley, Onehunga and Te Puke O Tara - tomorrow between 11am and 4pm for the public to sign.

• The New Zealand Police has established a phone line (0800 115 019) for people to call if they have serious concerns about individuals.