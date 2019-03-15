KEY POINTS:

• A 28-year-old man, Australian-born Dunedin resident Brenton Harrison Tarrant, has appeared in court this morning charged with murder after Friday's Christchurch mosque shootings

• He has been remanded in custody without plea until April 5 - and smirked as he stood in the dock

• 49 are confirmed dead following the terrorist shootings at two Christchurch mosques

• 41 were killed at mosque near Hagley Park, seven at Linwood, and one died in hospital

• More than 40 people were hospitalised with a range of injuries, including a critically hurt 5-year-old boy flown to Starship

• Shooter had five weapons including two semi-automatic guns - and PM Jacinda Ardern says: 'Our gun laws will change'

• The Queen and Donald Trump are among world leaders who have shared messages of support for NZ

• Events around the country have been cancelled today, including Polyfest in Auckland, Pride in Wellington and Bryan Adams in Christchurch



A 28-year-old man has appeared in court this morning charged with murder after yesterday's Christchurch mosque shootings.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, whose address was given as Andersons Bay in Dunedin, made an appearance from custody at Christchurch District Court.

He appeared in white prison clothing, with manacled hands, and barefoot. He smirked when media photographed him in the dock, flanked by two police officers.

Tarrant is accused of murdering a man, whose name was suppressed by Judge Paul Kellar on grounds of undue hardship to his family, in Christchurch yesterday.

Tarrant was remanded in custody without plea to the High Court in Christchurch on April 5.

Duty lawyer Richard Peters said no application for bail would be made. No application for name suppression was made.

However, while Judge Kellar granted in court photographs and filming, he ordered that his face be pixelated to preserve any fair trial rights.

No occupation for Tarrant was listed on the charging document.

The courtroom was closed to the public.

Three approved New Zealand media outlets were granted in-court applications to film and take photographs.

They were escorted into court by security staff.

The judge briefed media before the hearing.

There was a massive media presence outside court this morning, including many international news outlets.

Only accredited media were allowed in court today.

There were armed police in court this morning.

Tarrant had a cut on his upper lip. He was silent throughout.

He looked at media in the public gallery.