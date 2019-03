Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 14-year-old girl in Whanganui.

At around 8:20pm police responded to a call from a person stating that they had harmed a family member, Detective Inspector Paul Baskett said.

Police attended a property on Niblett Street and located the body of the victim.

A 59-year-old woman is currently in police custody.

Police are not looking for anyone else in response to this incident.

This matter is now before the courts.