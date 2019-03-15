Auckland's Polyfest, Wellington's Out in the Park and Pride Hīkoi and Bryan Adams' events have all been cancelled following the terror attack that claimed the lives of 49 people.

The ASB Polyfest Trust Board and ASB Polyfest Director have decided to cancel the final day of this year's festival.

Chair of the ASB Polyfest Trust Gregory Pierce and ASB Polyfest Event Director – Seiuli Terri Leo Mauu said "the safety and well-being of our student performers, and the public that come to enjoy the festival is always paramount in our planning."

"The events in Christchurch have unsettled some of our performers, Polyfest staff, schools and our sponsors, and to respect their well-being we have decided to cancel the final day of the festival."

"If the event had gone ahead there would have been a significant presence of heavily armed police at the festival which would not have been appropriate for Saturday's family day focus at the ASB Polyfest."

Music sensation Bryan Adams has also announced his Christchurch concert scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled.

Adams says his heart goes out to all the families of the victims and announced those who purchased tickets would receive a refund.

"In solidarity with the victims of the mass murder yesterday in Christchurch, NZ, our concert scheduled for Sunday at Hagley Park will not go ahead. Tickets will be refunded in full to the card that they were purchased with.

"My Heart goes out to all the families of the victims of the horrific mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand."

Organisers of the Wellington International Pride Parade have also put their event on hold.

"We, like all New Zealanders, are hurting today. We don't want terrorists to win, we don't want terrorists to dictate how we live our lives.

"If we were to proceed, we would divert crucial emergency services away from their duty."

Wellington's Out in the Park Pride Hīkoi is no longer going ahead.

Earlier today Out Wellington Inc said they were "devastated by the horror that unfolded in Christchurch today, our thoughts and love are with all of our Muslim whānau, their whānau, communities and the people of Christchurch."

VIGILS AROUND NEW ZEALAND

Vigils around New Zealand are being held today to honour the victims of the attack.

A peace vigil will be held in Aotea Square in Auckland at 2pm today.

The vigil will honour the lives of the 49 people killed in the Christchurch attacks.

"All communities, all faiths, everyone across the city and across the country is invited to stand together to offer aroha and show New Zealand is not divided by this – we proudly and loudly accept that we are just one people. We are Aotearoa."

Another vigil is planned at Aotea Square next Friday. March 22, to "remember the precious lives unjustly taken from us, and in total rejection of Islamophobia and violence."

Hamilton's Love to Christchurch Vigil is expected to go ahead for 8pm Saturday at Claudelands Park.

Dunedin plans to hold a vigil on Thursday March 21 in the Octagon.

KIWIS ATTEND VIGILS ACROSS THE UK

Kiwis in London are attending vigils at New Zealand War Memorial in Hyde Park to pay tribute to the 49 people who lost their lives in the Christchurch terror attack on Friday.

Hundreds of ex-pats and Brits have shown their solidarity by attending a number of vigils around the UK.

"Tonight is about mourning together. Tonight is about peace and love towards each other," the Hyde Park vigil organiser said.

A minute's silence has been observed in the House of Commons for the 49 victims of the two mass shootings at the Christchurch mosques.

Solidarity action this afternoon by Turn To Love at New Zealand House, London. Photo / Twitter

Police patrols around mosques in the UK have also been "stepped up" in a bid to offer "reassurance" in the wake of the terror attack, the country's counter-terror police chief has said.

Remember we are all here to show solidarity, says a Kiwi who attended the vigil at Hyde Park. Photo / Facebook

A Hyde Park vigil attendee says the event should be used to bring everyone from all walks of life together and show terrorists they'll never win.

"This vigil is about all of us. It's about people mourning for loss, it's about people healing from pain or fear, it's solidarity and community showing we're all together at this time and will stand strong.

"I don't think we can make this about 'us and them", creating division is exactly what extremists want. Right now we need to be respectful.

Vigils were held outside New Zealand's embassy between 12pm and 6pm. Photo / Twitter / Turn To Love

A vigil outside the New Zealand embassy in the UK was also organised by Turn To Love, the global anti-terrorism campaign set up to honour the victims of attacks, which also organised vigils in the wake of the London Bridge, Manchester, Westminster, and Finsbury Park attacks in the UK.

A young girl holds a sign for support at a vigil outside the New Zealand embassy in London. Photo / AP

A woman in London puts up a banner in solidarity with the victims. Photo / AP

The group assembled with placards and posters, holding up signs which read "They will not divide us" and "Turn to love for New Zealand".

Members of the Muslim community also attended vigils held at an East London mosque.

People hold up signs with the words 'This will not divide us' as they attend a vigil at the East London Mosque for the victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks. Photo / Getty

Police officers stand on patrol outside the East London Mosque. Photo / Getty

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attended the event, telling the crowd: "We will not allow these people to divide us, we will stand in solidarity with all those who suffered egregiously in New Zealand.

"We stand together for a world where we respect each other, where we recognise the strength that comes from our diversity.

"And recognise an attack on any one community or any one place of worship, whatever the faith, is actually an attack on all of us."

Corbyn tweeted a video interview calling on communities to "come together and support each other".

"There is no place in New Zealand for these kind of events and no place in the world."

The response to the horrific terror attack in New Zealand must be to come together.



Theresa May says she has spoken with the New Zealand Prime Minister to "express the UK's deepest condolences at the horrifying terrorist attack."

She added: "To target Muslims as they were attending their place of worship is despicable."

Prince Charles has also sent a message of support to New Zealand:

"Both my wife and I were utterly horrified to hear of the most barbaric attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, which resulted in the cruel and tragic loss of so many people's lives. It is beyond all belief that so many should have been killed and injured at their place of worship and our most special and heartfelt sympathy goes out to all the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives," The Prince of Wales said in a message to Govenor General Dame Patsy Reddy.

"This appalling atrocity is an assault on all of us who cherish religious freedom, tolerance, compassion and community. I know that the people of New Zealand will never allow hate and division to triumph over these things they hold dear. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families, the first responders, the people of Christchurch and all New Zealanders at this most heartbreaking of times."

Donald Trump says the US stands with New Zealand and offered support to Jacinda Ardern.

The US first lady has tweeted her condolences to the families of victims.

Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah sent his condolences to the victims of the shooting.