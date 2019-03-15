"We will not be silenced" is just one of the powerful messages circulating on social media as New Zealanders rally together in support of the Muslim community.

In response to the Christchurch mosque shootings, groups from across the country, and around the world, are banning together to stand up against racism.

Members of Love Aotearoa Hate Racism are calling for an emergency anti-racist meeting in Christchurch tonight.

"We need to unite against Islamophobic and fascism now more than ever," the group has posted on social media.

AGivealittle page has been set up to support victims of the violent attack.

The page includes a message from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who today said what happened in Christchurch was an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence.

"It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us," Arden said.

Another group called Migrants Against Racism and Xenophobia has said they refuse to be defeated by fear.

"We are shaken, but also believe that we cannot and will not be silenced by today's events," the group said on Facebook.



#TheyAreUs is an incredibly powerful statement, on multiple levels. https://t.co/PMFvKTLoIb — Dr Darren Saunders (@whereisdaz) March 15, 2019

They are hosting a remembrance in Aotea Square in Auckland next week for the lives taken in Christchurch.

In Wellington, a prayer vigil for the deaths is being held at St Peter's on Willis at 7pm tonight.

"We bring our sadness, rage and disbelief to God as our hearts ache for those killed in Otautahi/Christchurch today and their friends and families.

"We will hold in God's light, the people of the Al Noor and Linwood Masjid Mosques, and all those who are supporting those attacked and their loved ones," St Peter's on Willis posted on Facebook.

#TheyAreUs: NZ is your home, whether you were born here, or like me, you chose to settle here. We need to call out bigotry and racism. We need support Muslim Kiwis. We also can't shrug it off ans wash our hands of our responsibility a week from now. #GiveNothingtoRacism pic.twitter.com/ChuzHWf3Ag — Shawn Moodie 🤷‍♂️ (@shawnmoodie) March 15, 2019

The events are a few of many popping up on social media and some people are warning to be careful about encouraging another targeted attack.

Earlier today Police Commissioner Mike Bush said: "No one in the country must go into a mosque under any circumstances."

Some have questioned whether gatherings are a good idea and have recommended police presence to ensure safety.

One Facebook user wrote on the Hibiscus Coast community page: "Any members of the Muslim community in Auckland - if you don't feel safe doing your groceries, walking home, waiting for the bus, anything like that - I will walk with you, I will wait with you, anything you need. I am here to support you."