More than 100 people in South Canterbury have recorded feeling an earthquake which struck off the coast of Timaru this evening.

M3.2 quake causing weak shaking near Timaru https://t.co/3NOVKPEAwK — GeoNet (@geonet) March 13, 2019

Geonet reports the magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck 15km east of Timaru at 7.22pm, originally at a depth of 20km but the latest update reports it at a depth of 12km.

At least 70 reported it as weak, 31 called it light and one other reported it as moderate.

The quake has been felt throughout the Timaru area. Photo / Geonet

Most people have reported feeling the quake in the Timaru township area, with others in Temuka northwards and several towards Lake Tekapo in the northwest also feeling it.

Advertisement