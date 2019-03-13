Two men have been charged in relation to a serious assault in Queenstown.

The victim of the alleged 'one-punch' attack remains in a coma in Dunedin Hospital's intensive care unit.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm, police say.

A second 24-year-old man has been charged with being a party to grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement

Earlier, Sergeant Steve Watt said the incident highlighted how the consequences of a single punch could be "extremely severe''.

"We're constantly saying to people that it only takes one punch to cause serious damage. It certainly has in this instance.''

Police was "continually monitoring'' the condition of the victim, who is Sri Lankan and had been working in Queenstown for "many years'' as a chef.

The alleged assault happened about 3.20am on Tuesday in Cow Lane, sparked by an altercation in a bar in Camp St between two pairs of men, police said.