Concerns are growing over the disappearance of a young Chinese man who is a student at the University of Auckland.

Laurence Guoquan Wu, 23, hasn't been in contact with friends or family since Sunday, when he left home to drive to Piha on Auckland's west coast.

The police are inquiring into Wu's disappearance and searches, including from a helicopter, have been made at Piha on Auckland's west coast.

"I can confirm a man in his 20s was reported missing from Morningside," a police spokesperson said.

Missing Chinese student Laurence Guoquan Wu went to Piha on Auckland's west coast on Sunday. Photo / Facebook

A post about Wu's disappearance has been circulated on Facebook by Ruiling Hong, who said she was "feeling worried".

The post says Wu went to the Face Club, a nightclub in central Auckland's Kitchener St, on Saturday night.

"Then he left home and drove his own car from Mount Albert to Piha on 10th March (at noon). After that, none of his family members or friends have ever contacted him successfully ... and his mobile phone is still in shutdown state!

"His disappearance has been reported to the police by his friends and parents on 11th March. Police have found his car near Piha beach. Policemen also used the helicopter and formed the search parties to look for this missing boy at Piha beach. However, they haven't found him yet.

!!! Chinese boy missing at Piha !!!! Laurence Wu (吴国权, Guoquan Wu), Asian male student (University of Auckland) personal... Posted by Ruiling Hong on Tuesday, 12 March 2019

"If anyone see this boy, or have any information to report, please contact the phone numbers [in the Facebook post] or report straight to police as soon as possible."