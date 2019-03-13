The Waiwera Thermal Resort owner has issued a stern warning to those who are trespassing on the property in an attempt to take photos.

Heartbreaking photos of the tourist hot-spot's demise have made headlines following its closure a year ago for renovations.

There has been no work done on the site since September, raising Kiwis' intrigue into the current state of the Thermal Resort.

However, a spate of photographers have since been caught trespassing on private property, leading to police call-outs.

On Sunday an Auckland man ventured behind closed doors, revealing the decrepit state the once-popular tourist attraction is now in. Photo / supplied

A spokesperson for the property owner, Evan Vertue, told the Herald they're also saddened by the current situation but are warning curious photographers to stay away.

"We understand the curiosity around the current state of Waiwera Thermal Resort," the spokesperson said.

"However, we need to remind people that any access without consent is unauthorised and not only are they trespassing on private property but are also putting themselves and others at personal safety risk. "

The property owner's spokesperson has reminded tourists and photographers that trespassing is illegal while highlighting their aim to one day restore the Waiwera Thermal Resort.

"Trespassing on the property is prohibited. Like all past users who remember the resort in its heyday, we are also saddened by the current situation.

"The former business entity which held a lease over the property is in liquidation and there are legal processes to be completed before steps can be taken to restore the property."

The comments come at the same time a third photographer trespassed onto private property in a bid to examine the resort's current state.

On Sunday an Auckland man ventured behind closed doors, revealing the decrepit state the once-popular tourist attraction is now in.

Eerie photos show graffitied walls, murky pools, piles of dirt, overgrown gardens, decaying rides, stained floors, severe rust and lifeless statues.

Renovation work has been paused, and some buildings are missing roofs or have been left half-finished. All of the water slides have been dismantled, except one.

The landowners cancelled the lease in October because of unpaid bills dating back two years.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Khimich's company purchased the leasehold interest in the property in 2010.

WPL project director Evan Vertue has said he did not welcome the move but the company was left with no other option but to cancel the lease.

"We have reluctantly re-entered the premises due to continual tenant default and consider this option a last resort."

The businesses on the site were closed earlier this year for refurbishments, but Vertue said there had been no activity on the site since early September.

He said the thermal resort had been closed to the public since February 2018.

Locals have called the resort "a bloody mess" because of its partially completed state and say the ongoing closure is not helping businesses in the small waterfront town north of Auckland.

It has also been reported that water bores in the township have been overflowing since the hot pools shut down.