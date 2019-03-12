Nearly 50 small earthquakes have been recorded near Kawerau this morning.

GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott said the first was recorded at 5am, and all 50 had been in the area 15km South-West of Kawerau.

The largest was a magnitude 3.7 which Scott said was not big.

He said these were "really typical" for the Bay of Plenty area and was nothing to be concerned about.

A message to the Rotorua Daily Post Facebook page said the earthquakes could be felt in Murupara, Kaingaroa and Reporoa.

The woman who sent the message said she could still feel smaller shakes.