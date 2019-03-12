A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge that blocked the middle lane for northbound traffic is causing delays for commuters.
The NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to expect congestion through St Mary's Bay.
The crash was reported at 7.40am and was cleared by 8am.
Elsewhere, a crash was partly blocking the right southbound lane on the Northwestern Motorway.
The crash between Lincoln Rd and Te Atatu Rd was reported at 8.05am
See below for the latest traffic report from NZTA.
NORTHERN MOTORWAY
Citybound: Heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd
Northbound: Crash blocking lane 2 (of 3) on the harbour bridge
SOUTHERN MOTORWAY
Citybound: Heavy through Papakura, moderate to heavy between Manukau and Greenlane
Southbound: Moderate to heavy between Newmarket and Mt Wellington
NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY
Citybound: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd, moderate to heavy through Te Atatu Rd to St Luke's
Westbound: Free flowing
Waterview Tunnel southbound: Free flowing
SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY
Southbound: Heavy between Maioro St and Hillsborough Rd
Northbound: Moderate to heavy between The Southern Link and Massey Rd
Waterview Tunnel northbound: Free flowing