A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge that blocked the middle lane for northbound traffic is causing delays for commuters.

The NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to expect congestion through St Mary's Bay.

The crash was reported at 7.40am and was cleared by 8am.

A crash is part-blocking the middle lane (lane 2 of 3) NORTHBOUND on the Harbour Bridge. Pass with care & expect delays through St Marys Bay. ^TP pic.twitter.com/H6DZTg8zoV — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 12, 2019

Elsewhere, a crash was partly blocking the right southbound lane on the Northwestern Motorway.

The crash between Lincoln Rd and Te Atatu Rd was reported at 8.05am

See below for the latest traffic report from NZTA.

NORTHERN MOTORWAY

Citybound: Heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd

Northbound: Crash blocking lane 2 (of 3) on the harbour bridge

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY

Citybound: Heavy through Papakura, moderate to heavy between Manukau and Greenlane

Southbound: Moderate to heavy between Newmarket and Mt Wellington

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY

Citybound: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd, moderate to heavy through Te Atatu Rd to St Luke's

Westbound: Free flowing

Waterview Tunnel southbound: Free flowing

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY

Southbound: Heavy between Maioro St and Hillsborough Rd

Northbound: Moderate to heavy between The Southern Link and Massey Rd

Waterview Tunnel northbound: Free flowing