A person has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a man in Pukemiro.
Just after 10pm on March 1, police confirmed a man was "fatally injured" during a fight in the Waikato town, 40km northwest of Hamilton.
Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said a 25-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder.
He had also been charged with assault with a weapon.
The man will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.
No one else was being sought in relation to the matter.