A person has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a man in Pukemiro.

Just after 10pm on March 1, police confirmed a man was "fatally injured" during a fight in the Waikato town, 40km northwest of Hamilton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said a 25-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police speak to locals at Pukemiro. Photo / Doug Sherring
He had also been charged with assault with a weapon.

The man will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

No one else was being sought in relation to the matter.

