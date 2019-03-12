If you were down at Hastings Clock Tower during your lunchtime today you may have seen two high school students sitting in a cage.

James Barr and Ishan Paranar, Year 11 students from St John's Hastings, locked themselves in a cage for four hours, from 10am to 2pm, to protest against poor living conditions for those in New Zealand prisons.

Both students were part of a young enterprise team at their school that had delved into the subject.

They had found a 2017 Ombudsman's report into Hawke's Bay Regional Prison that said "there were shortfalls in the provision of clean bedding and clothing for prisoners and many mattress covers were stained and mouldy".

Ishan Parmar and James Barr's stunt raised eyebrows for some. Photo / Duncan Brown

The report further stated, "Limited staff interaction with high security prisoners and insufficient provision of constructive activities has resulted in an atmosphere of boredom and frustration."

"After reading Ombudman's report we felt more could be done by the Government," Barr said.

The pair said more funding was needed in the Corrections budget to help improve conditions.

The boys decided to do the protest without the permission of their school and had left without permission.

"Our principal has already come down to see us and said that he wanted to talk to us when we get back to school, but also said that we were brave to do what we were doing," Barr said.