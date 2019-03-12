Hundreds of flyers, dozens of social media posts, a police report and endless door knocking but still a West Auckland pet owner is without her 8-week-old puppy.

Snowy, described by her owner Rachel Young as "super smart" and "a real character", was reportedly stolen from the family's Titirangi property on Thursday February 28.

"We'd only just got her and she was just starting to open up, it's devastating," Young told the Herald while holding back tears.

She said the wee Siberian husky cross was taken from the back porch backing onto their Konini Rd driveway at around 4.20pm.

"Our neighbour told us he saw a man on our deck at that time but thought it was my husband and didn't know we had a puppy, so wasn't alarmed," Young said.

The neighbour described the stranger as having a solid build with medium-brown hair but only saw the back of him.

She said she not only wanted to share her story to find Snowy but she also hoped to highlight a real problem with pet theft.

"It's happening far too often and it's just not okay. It can really affect people."

She said she had found herself crying in a stranger's arms while searching for her missing loved one.

"It hurts to see people happy with their dogs. We just want him back," Young said.

So far, Young's search has included filing a police report, posting in all the Auckland Facebook community pages she can think of, scrolling Trade Me, leaving flyers in hundreds of mailboxes and pet shops, and checking every corner she could think of.

Young said Snowy had definitely been stolen as there were no scratch marks and the neighbour was adamant with what he saw.

"We had two possible sightings but nothing has been confirmed. In the seven years we have lived at that property we've had nothing like this. It's really heartbreaking."