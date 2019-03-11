The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that police officers were justified in their handling of a pursuit that ended with a triple fatal crash in Nelson last year.

Officers falsely believed the fleeing car contained wanted violent offender Lewis Popata.

There were three arrest warrants for Popata, who was known to have access to firearms and be involved in drug offending, according to the IPCA report released today.

The March 11 crash claimed the lives of Johnathan Tairakena, Phillip Stretch and innocent motorist Carmen Marie Yanko.

Yanko, 53, had been travelling to a Sunday market, where she operated a stall. Her family called her death a "senseless tragedy".

The vehicle driven by Tairakena led police on a 6km pursuit before overtaking a truck on State Highway 6 and crashing into Yanko's car.

All three died on impact following the pursuit that lasted less than three minutes.

An officer responding to the crash went to help Yanko first, she could not be removed from the vehicle to attempt CPR.

Popata was not in their vehicle.

Authority chairman Judge Colin Doherty said the pursuit was properly commenced and conducted safely and in accordance with police policy and the law.

"The collision scene was managed safely."

The IPCA found the decision by the police staff involved in taking action to stop the fleeing vehicle was reasonable and the resulting pursuit was justified.

Tasman District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson said crash and the death of three people including an innocent road user was a tragedy.

Police had been looking to stop the fleeing car as it was believed a high-risk wanted offender was in the car, Johnson said.

"We offer our condolences to the friends and whanau of all those killed in the crash"

Police staff go to work every day to keep the community safe, this is the worst possible outcome for our staff, he said.

"This was a needless waste of three lives which could have been avoided had the driver just stopped when signalled to do so by police," Johnson said.

Fleeing driver events can be volatile, unpredictable, and high-risk to everyone involved, he said.

These events are not commenced lightly by police and staff are trained regularly in dynamic risk assessment (Threat-Exposure-Necessity-Response) for situations such as this.

"The one thing we want everybody to understand, is if they're signalled to stop by Police, they should pull over and stop," Johnson said.