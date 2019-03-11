A multi-vehicle crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway is causing delays for citybound traffic this morning.
The 6am crash at the Takanini Interchange was causing delays, and commuters from Papakura were advised to allow extra time.
At 6.45 the New Zealand Transport Agency confirmed the crash had been cleared but advised of further delays.
Another crash in South Auckland was causing delays for commuters after power lines were downed closing the road for a short time.
A section of Redoubt Rd was closed for half an hour following a crash at 6.15am.
The road has been reopened but motorists were advised to allow extra time.
See below for the latest traffic report from the New Zealand Transport Agency:
Northern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Tristram Ave. Earlier breakdown cleared of lanes just before Greville Rd
Northbound: Free flowing
Southern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy between Papakura and Takanini following crash
Southbound: Free flowing
Northwestern Motorway
Citybound: Free flowing
Westbound: Free flowing
Waterview Tunnel Southbound: Free flowing
Southwestern Motorway
Citybound: Free flowing
Westbound: Free flowing
Waterview Tunnel northbound: Free flowing