A crash clear of lanes on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway is causing delays approaching Mangere Bridge northbound as motorways swell with evening traffic.

NZ Transport Agency reports the incident took place around 4.40pm and is asking motorists to allow for extra time and expect delays.

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy from the Harbour Bridge to the Upper Harbour Highway on the Northern Motorway with another breakdown clear of lanes.

Citybound, meanwhile, is heavy between Esmonde Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

Traffic isn't much better on the Southern Motorway in either direction, with traffic heavy southbound from Manukau to Takanini.

Also heading southbound, a crash partially blocking lanes in both directions on Mill Rd at the intersection with the off-ramp is causing delays and northbound heavy from Mt Wellington to Greenlane.

Westbound motorists on the Northwestern Motorway should expect heavy traffic between Great North Rd and Lincoln Rd, meanwhile, there is a queue in the other direction approaching the Northern link.

On the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is slow from Puhinui Rd with a crash blocking the bus lane near the Rimu Rd on-ramp.