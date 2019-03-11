Dashcam footage has captured the horrific accident that involved a car and truck on Auckland's Southern Motorway last weekend.

On Saturday at 11.16am, a car and truck collision closed at least two northbound lanes near the Mountain Rd overbridge, causing major delays on the motorway.

An off-duty paramedic on the scene had told police injuries to those involved were minor.

An Auckland driver, Tony Ha, managed to film the horror scenes that unfolded on a DriverCam dashcam that he only finished installing that morning.

Ha revealed that there were a driver and a passenger in the truck and that the Mazda had a driver, front passenger, and rear passenger.

The video shows the driver of the Mazda first changing to a middle lane in front of a truck, barely squishing into the space.

As traffic slows down, the driver quickly tries to cut in front of another truck, but this time the driver didn't make it in time.

As the car hits the truck, the truck can be seen colliding with the inside barrier.

The out-of-control car then swerves back into the other lanes of the motorway, nearly hitting other motor vehicles.

The video shows a big chunk of the back of the car taken out, and the truck crashing into the barrier.

Ha told the Herald he didn't see the accident but heard a "loud bang" before looking at the horrific aftermath in his rear-view mirror.

He then pulled over and waited until it was safe to cross the motorway and talk to the truck driver.

"The motorway was still moving and there were a couple of people a little bit closer like the first responders," he said

"Afterwards I crossed the motorway and had a chat to the truck driver and his passenger.

"The driver was a bit shaken up, he was okay [but] he was more worried about his delivery then he was about anything else."

Speaking about the aftermath, Ha said he was surprised that nobody in the Mazda had died but reassured the Herald that everyone was okay.

"It was pretty chaotic and a big mess," he said.

"If you have a look at the pictures of the Mazda, if the rear passenger was on the right, he would have been crushed. He was very lucky, he looked like he came out of it unscathed."

Ha said when he watched the footage over, he was shocked that the Mazda driver didn't see the truck driver barrelling down the lane.

"How can you miss that, [he] obviously didn't check [his] blind spot," he said.

Ha couldn't believe his chances of capturing footage of a major accident, especially with the fact he only installed the dashcam that morning.

"What are the chances to capture something and being able to help someone like the truck driver," he said.

Ha said he gave the dashcam video to the truck driver and to police.

A DriverCam representative told the Herald: "More and more people get these fitted and we hope this will contribute to safe driving."