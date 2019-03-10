

A musician who took his uplifting tunes to the top of a Hawke's Bay hill to help motivate mountain bikers and runners has been brought back to earth with a thud by the theft and destruction of his ute.

Musician Andy Sambrook's prized work vehicle, along with what he estimates is more than $10,000 worth of gear, was stolen from a Havelock North street on Saturday.

Sambrook's day had started at 6am, performing at the top of Kahuranaki, to inspire competitors who had reached the top of the hill for the popular Triple Peaks event.

"I came back about 2.30pm to the Havelock Domain and sung for the actual prizegiving at about 5.30pm, then I helped the organisers pack up.

"Then we all decided we were all very tired and very hungry so we went out and had some dinner at about 8pm.

"I parked on Porters Dr just around the corner from the restaurant, came out later and no ute."

It didn't take police long to locate what was left of his vehicle, as they found it in flames down by Tutaekuri River off Gilligan Rd in Pakowhai.

Andy Sambrook's work vehicle was stolen from Havelock North, emptied of thousands of dollars worth of equipment and set ablaze after the Triple Peaks event. Photo / Paul Taylor

"It had been a long day and I had been slightly negligent I had two sets of keys and must have left one set on the back of the ute," Sambrook said.

"But you still don't steal someone's ute, take all their stuff, then fire it up."

The gutted vehicle has since been towed from the site. Sambrook - also an orchard manager - said he also had a number of tools and gear in the ute that was particularly valuable to him.

"The main things I'm most concerned about are my two computers, I had all my songs on them and all my singing.

"I had back them all up on to my second computer, but took that with me in case one blew up and I had a back-up.

"I can buy a new computer, but I've got no songs I can retrieve.

"Work is dealing with the insurance side of things for the ute and I have home and contents for all my equipment - but I'm just completely gutted about the whole thing."

A police spokesperson said they were dealing with the incident and making inquiries.

"Unfortunately, due to the total destruction of the ute in the fire, it does look like there is no forensic evidence (such as fingerprints) that would enable us to identify the offender/s.

"We would be continuing to investigate in terms of the items that were in the ute at the time it was stolen."

The ute was parked opposite the Big Barrel in Havelock North. Police were encouraging any witnesses to contact their local police station or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.