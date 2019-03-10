The scale of 100th birthday celebrations for Nanny Noa Haerenga Nicholson were unprecedented, with more than 500 people at Aotea Marae on Saturday.

"We haven't had a powhiri on this scale before, not even for the opening of the marae," Manahi Paewai said.

Led by the Rātana band, dignitaries were welcomed to the celebration of their oldest surviving kuia, with powerful kapa haka and waiata ringing out across the countryside, bringing tears to the eyes of many.

Organisation of the weekend's celebrations was led by Gloria Hauiti, one of Nanny Noa's 10 children, with five generations of whānau and guests from around New Zealand, including members of Parliament, attending.

Andre Meihana from Ratana greets Nanny Noa Haerenga Nicholson, with her daughter Elizabeth, right, at her 100th birthday celebrations at Aotea Marae Makirikiri, on Saturday. Photo / Christine McKay

"Mum has taught us the significance of whānau and every relationship strand," Gloria said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern even sent Nanny Noa a video message congratulating her on the milestone and thanking her for her contribution to Rātana, her whānau and the community.

On Saturday night, 150 people were at the Town Hall for a glittering ball, its theme of Glitz and Glamour reminiscent of the Green and Gold balls of the past which were so loved by Nanny Noa.

Nanny Noa, the belle of the ball, was one of the last to leave.

Nanny Noa, with two of her 10 children, daughters Elizabeth, left, and Rita, about to cut her birthday cake. Photo / Christine McKay

