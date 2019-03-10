A teenager killed at a Coromandel beach yesterday was being towed on a sea biscuit and was fatally struck by the boat's propeller.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Pauanui Beach yesterday about 3.45pm.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman said the male teenager was being towed on a sea biscuit, when a wave hit the towing boat and spun it around.

The teenager and another friend were subsequently hit by the boat's propeller.

Advertisement

One of the pair was killed and the second teen suffered multiple lacerations and was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.