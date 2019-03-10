Family and friends of Denver Chance are taking to social media to remember the man with "an incredible spirit".

A body believed to be that of Denver Chance was found at an address in Kingseat, near Papakura, yesterday afternoon - after he had been missing since Sunday, February 24.

After two weeks of searching and public appeals for information on his whereabouts, Chance's family have thanked everyone for their support.

"It's been amazing. We are devastated with the outcome," they wrote on the Help find Denver Facebook page.

"Family and friends will now regroup and thank you for the privacy at this difficult time."

His mother and two sisters were living in the US and Australia at the time of his disappearance.

During an earlier statement Chance's mother Paula McGregor said her son was an animal lover, who liked to travel, was into fitness and had a wicked sense of humour.

"He is so loved, obviously by us, his family, but also by his many friends.

"He might look like a big tough guy, but he is an absolute softie, a gentle giant," she said.

"He likes to play the clown and he adores his sister Ginny, who has travelled from the United States to help in the search for him."

Denver Chance, 43, had been missing since Sunday 24th February.

He was also said to be a "busy entrepreneur with quite a few businesses" and as being "extremely positive, happy and upbeat". He was always happy and into his health and fitness.

He had travelled extensively in the past few years including Mexico, Fiji, Tahiti, the United States, South America, England and Ireland.

It's understood Chance grew up in Whitianga and went to Mercury Bay Area School before moving to Hamilton, and then Auckland.

His friends have also expressed their sorrow at the tragic outcome.

"Prayers for my loves out west and Denver's family at the heart breaking tragedy of his passing," one friend wrote.

"What an incredible spirit he had and what a special friend he was to my kiddos. He will be forever missed."

Another said, "I just don't know what to say. Rest easy brother. Saddest condolences to your whanau."

Another friend described Chance as his idol.

"Sitting here at 3.30am thinking of you my bro. Tears stream in lines down my face, I just can't believe the news," he wrote.

"Somehow you would pull a positive out of this needless tragedy only you could do that. That was your nature.

"I'm just lost for words... He was not only my friend he was my idol. Wish I had of told him that but I think he knew cause everything he did was a success one way or another."

Gate of the property in Karaka, Auckland where Denver Chance's body was found last night.

After the body was found yesterday, Police announced they had charged a man with Chance's murder.

The man, 41, from Kingseat, was arrested by police outside a Mt Eden bar just after 7pm.

He will appear in the Papakura District Court this morning.

Police said they were able to narrow their inquiries following phone data and CCTV footage which placed Chance in the area on the evening of his disappearance.

"Our thoughts are with Denver's friends and family tonight," Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said.

"Their worst fears have now been realised and they are absolutely devastated.

"Our focus throughout the investigation was finding Denver and being able to provide his family with answers.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted, but at least we are now able to return Denver to his family and hold the person allegedly responsible for his death to account."

The search for Denver Chance:

The 43-year-old left his home in Mairangi Bay around 4pm on Sunday 24th February.

Three days later, on February 27, Chance was reported missing and North Shore police issued a public appeal for information from anyone who may have seen him or his red 2008 Nissan Skyline.

Police were appealing for sightings of Chance or his red 2008 Nissan Skyline, registration LGH476.

From the beginning of the investigation, Police said Chance had not been in contact with his family - which was "very unusual" - and they had serious concerns for his safety.

Police began a manhunt, trawling through CCTV and dashcam footage to find a glimpse of Chance's car heading south on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Drury at 4.17pm that same Sunday.

Appeals were lodged for dash cam footage and any sightings of Chance himself, while police began door-knocking and speaking with local residents in the hunt for more information.

Police said his phones or bank accounts had also not been used since Sunday.

Ground searches were carried out in Bombay and Karaka, involving the Police Eagle helicopter and drones.

Police also spoke to a large number of friends and associates from his personal and professional lives.

Desperate family also turned to mediums and psychics to help give some insight into where he might be.

A 41 year old man has been arrested for the murder of Denver Chance.

Nine days after his disappearance, Chance's mother Paula McGregor issued an emotional statement saying his disappearance had been "a total emotional rollercoaster" but the family were not giving up hope.

Searches then turned to include the Waihi area after police found CCTV footage of a car they thought to be Chance's in the area, and there were reported sightings of him at the Waihi New World.

Police were never able to confirm these sightings, however, yesterday morning they announced they had obtained footage of Chance in a Torpedo 7 store on Cavendish Drive, in Manukau.

Other footage showed Chance turning out of Cavendish Drive across Great South Rd, heading south, and in the Kingseat area between 5-6pm on the day he disappeared.

About nine hours later Police announced they had found his body and charged someone with murder.

A post-mortem examination will take place in the next few days.

The scene at Kingseat has been locked down and a scene examination will take place there over the next few days.

Though an arrest has now been made, Police said there is still a large number of inquiries to be made over the coming weeks.

They thanked the public and the media for their assistance over the past two weeks.

• Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the inquiry team on 0800 FIND DC.