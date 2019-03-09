Two Australian men have been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of a Kiwi man outside a boxing match in Melbourne.

Ben Togiai, was believed to have been caught in the "wrong place at the wrong time" when he was shot dead outside the Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington last Friday.

Togiai, 33, was a Samoan-Kiwi brought up in South Auckland.

According to a report by The Melbourne Age, two Melbourne-based men - Abdullah El Nasher and Mikhael Myko - were arrested by NSW Police in Sydney shortly before 10pm last night.

The Age reported a "dramatic" arrest scene when police arrived a Bankstown apartment block where the two men had been hiding out.

The two arrests followed a week-long manhunt for those believed to be involved in the shooting.

Ben Togiai left behind a three-year-old-daughter Alyssa. Photo / Facebook

"Abdullah El Nasher jumped from a balcony to a lower floor in an attempt to escape police and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital," the report read.

"On release, he will be charged with a Victorian arrest warrant for murder."

Myko, his associate, was arrested on the spot and taken to Bankstown Police Station. There, he was charged with a Victorian arrest warrant for murder.

Both men were expected to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Dramatic dashcam footage from the night Togiai was killed shows the shooting spree, which left two others fighting for their lives.

The group were ambushed as they left the boxing event at Melbourne Pavilion, in Kensington, about 10pm.

The footage shows a man with a satchel slung over his shoulder running towards a confrontation unfolding across the street, just outside the pavilion's front door.

As the car gets closer a burst of three gunshots is heard, followed by another seconds later as people scatter for safety.

Meanwhile, the man with the satchel runs back the way he came.

A nationwide manhunt was underway for Abdullah El Nasher, 27, Ali El Nasher, 28, and Mikhael Myko, 25. Photo / Supplied

Further up the street, another volley of shots can be heard as people on the streets try to take cover, still unsure of exactly what is going on.

In the space of 26 seconds, three men were shot – one lay dead and two others were badly hurt.

Togiai had gone to the event with colleagues from the construction industry.

The father of a 3-year-old daughter, was shot in the side of the chest and died at the scene.

Two other men, a 34-year-old from Lalor and a 32-year-old from Craigieburn, were both taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Togiai's family and friends have taken to social media to pay tribute.

His wife, Shae Mccoullough, said she'd give anything to bring him back.

"How am I supposed to say good bye? How do I tell my little girl that daddy's not coming home?" she wrote.

"I'm so heartbroken and can't even begin to imagine how hard life is going to be without you!"

Mccoullough described how Togiai would no longer get to see their daughter, Alyssa, "grow, or see her on her first day of school, you won't be at any birthday parties or even get to walk her down the aisle".

Mccoullough said Togiai was a "one of a kind and an awesome dad".

Togiai grew up in Ōtāhuhu and went to Fairburn Primary and Ōtāhuhu Intermediate schools.

He moved to Melbourne as a young teenager, and more recently lived in Craigieburn, and worked in construction.