Convicted axe-murderer John Ericson has been put back behind bars amid fears he presents an "undue risk to the safety of the community".

John Frederick Ericson, 57, killed his wife Sandra in 1999 by striking her in the back of the head with a tomahawk 22 times while she slept.

The Blenheim man called police after the attack and admitted killing his wife but later said he had no memory of it.

He plead guilty to the murder in 2000.

He was released on parole last year after 19 years in jail, but was locked up again this week after the Department of Corrections applied to have Ericson recalled to prison.

A Corrections spokesperson said he was recalled to prison "for presenting an undue risk to the safety of the community".

"The person is now in custody, and the Parole Board will determine whether a final recall is granted, which would mean he remains in prison," they said.

It is understood Ericson had recently broken up with a new girlfriend and was struggling to find work in Christchurch.

Before his release last year, Ericson had repeatedly been denied parole.

In 2017, the Parole Board said: "It is clear that the offence which Mr Ericson committed to bring him a sentence of life imprisonment was very serious. We are mindful that while the risk of further offending may a low possibility, it is of a potentially grave nature."

In 2007, Ericson spent 26 hours on the run after escaping from a Wellington Prison work party.

The escape sparked a massive manhunt involving helicopters, armed police, dogs, and the police maritime unit.

The search came to an end when he surrendered near the Wellington ferry terminal.

He was armed with a 6cm weapon made from a small Stanley knife blade bound between two pieces of wood.