Rotorua police are asking the public for help to find a person of interest in relation to an aggravated robbery.

The robbery took place on Hinemoa St, in central Rotorua, on the afternoon of March 4.

The person of interest is wanted in relation to an aggravated robbery. Photo / Supplied

The man was seen within the central city just after 2pm and again a few hours later at the Koutu Rd shops.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has information on the incident is being encouraged to contact Rotorua police on (07) 349 9400.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.