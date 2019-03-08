Police are searching for missing Masterton man Gurwinder Singh, who has not been seen in several days.

The 26-year-old was reported missing on March 5 and police, along with volunteers, have been searching the Cape Palliser area in an effort to locate him.

He was last seen near a beach 1.5km east of Cape Palliser Lighthouse around 4.30-5pm on March 5.

Yesterday, the police dive squad completed a water search, and a shoreline search was also conducted.

Further shoreline search activity and another aerial search of the area is being planned.

Items belonging to Singh, including his vehicle, have been located in the Cape Palliser area but he has still not been found.

Anyone in the Cape Palliser area who may have seen Singh should contact Masterton Police on 06 370 0300.