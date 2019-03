A fallen tree on State Highway 5 north-west of Rotorua has caused a four-car crash.

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured in the crash.

The tree was blocking three-quarters of the highway, mostly the westbound lane, between Hardwood and Tapapa Rds in the Fitzgerald Glade area, she said.

Police were called to the scene just after 2pm.

The fire service and tow trucks were also called to the scene.