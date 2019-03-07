A stolen van was used to ram the front doors of a rural Four Square supermarket in Northland with cigarettes being stolen.

The front doors of the Four Square at Waimamaku, on State Highway 12, were smashed open by the reversing 2011 Nissan NV200 light van about 5.30am today.

Police said cigarettes were stolen and the van, with the registration plate KPN414, was driven off towards Dargaville on SH12.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the Dargaville Medical Centre earlier in the morning.

Police had reports of the vehicle being spotted in the Aranga area south of the Waipoua Forest after the ram raid.

Officers in the area have been carrying out inquiries to locate the vehicle and its occupants.

"We encourage people in the area to report any suspicious activity straight away to police," Senior Sergeant John Fagan said.

"Obviously this has caused considerable damage to the store, and police would like to hear from any person who has information regarding this incident."

Despite the smashed doors, the shop was open for business today.