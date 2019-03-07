Three people are confirmed dead in a horror crash near Tekapo.

A further seven people were hurt in the two-vehicle crash, police said.

Emergency services were called to Braemar Rd, Tekapo, in the Mackenzie District, at 10.55am.

Braemar Station Shearers Lodge owner Julia McKenzie said hearing the news about the fatal crash just down the road was "awful".

She said it was not a particularly dangerous road, but was being increasingly used because of its spectacular views of Mt Cook and the Mackenzie Basin.

"It is not a particularly dangerous road, it's a road we use all of the time, but the section where they crashed there are a lot of rises, up and down.

"It is one you really need to stick left on."

Initial indications suggested three people received critical injuries and seven others received a range of injuries, some believed to be serious.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a unit from Lake Tekapo was attending the scene and another unit from Twizel was on its way.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.