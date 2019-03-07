Three people are confirmed dead in a horror crash near Tekapo.

A further five people were hurt in the two-vehicle crash involving a ute and a people-move, police said.

Two people had serious injuries and three others had minor to moderate injuries.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Braemar Rd, between the intersection with Tekapo-Twizel Rd (State Highway 8) and Hayman Rd, at Tekapo in the Mackenzie District, at 10.55am.

Three rescue helicopters were sent to the scene.

Braemar Station Shearers Lodge owner Julia Mackenzie said hearing the news about the fatal crash just down the road was "awful".

She said it was not a particularly dangerous road, but was being increasingly used because of its spectacular views of Mt Cook and the Mackenzie Basin.

"It is not a particularly dangerous road, it's a road we use all of the time, but the section where they crashed there are a lot of rises, up and down.

"It is one you really need to stick left on."

The crash scene.

Initial indications suggested three people received critical injuries and seven others received a range of injuries, some believed to be serious.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a unit from Lake Tekapo was attending the scene and another unit from Twizel was on its way.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.