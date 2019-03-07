COMMENT

: Mark Taylor feels "stabbed in the back" by the New Zealand government.

That was the headline yesterday and I had to do a double take reading it.

He feels stabbed in the back does he? Oh poor Mark. He says he felt betrayed, and that the Government had just stabbed him in the back.

Advertisement

Being stabbed in the back Mark, is when you burn your passport, pledge allegiance to a terrorist organisation and incite violent death on your fellow countrymen. In fact that's not even back stabbing that's right out front.

He said he expected the Government to "take him home". What for? Tea and scones? And we'll all just dust under the rug that whole "I'm off to be a terrorist" thing shall we? No worries Mark, you tried, it didn't work out for you, look, terrorist organisations can be tough old things can't they? Come on back home no worries at all.

He also said ISIS has better manners than New Zealand, which is why he stayed with them as long as he did. I didn't know 'better manners' equated to beheading people.

What planet is he on?

And more importantly, why is he still giving media interviews? He's clearly not all there, so I'm not sure why the media keeps talking to him.

But the more we hear from him the more it makes me realise what a miracle it is he even survived this long. Bumbling seems an understatement.

And I'm not sure how you can feel betrayed by a government who basically showed you the path to getting home, didn't make you stateless, and have accepted the inevitability of your return.

According to one journalist, Taylor is "surprised" that help hasn't been pouring in from home. He thought New Zealand would "give him a fair go."

This exemplifies the level of delusion we're dealing with here. Having said that, Taylor did point out that New Zealand helped him get out of Pakistan, so why wouldn't he expect an ongoing supply of exit strategies from his terrorist dalliances.

If he does return home, which will be a matter of when, not if, he wants to open up a medicinal cannabis business. Oh I didn't know you could run a medicinal cannabis business from jail?

This story, in the course of a week, has gone from the alarming to the ridiculous, and it's now just plain disturbing.

Taylor defends slavery, has shown no remorse for his behaviour - other than referring to it as a "bit hot headed" - and is now lamenting the fact New Zealand hasn't done more for him.

I can only imagine how disappointed he's going to be when he eventually does get back home, and discovers you can't really run a medicinal cannabis business from jail.