The mystery of nearly $7000 cash found tucked under the windscreens of campers at a Mokihinui camping spot in December has been solved.

Campers woke up on December 8 to find cash amounting to thousands of dollars left under their windscreen wipers and tucked into tents at the Gentle Annie Seaside Accommodation and Camping Ground north of Westport.

$7000 in cash was collected at the campground and handed to police. Photo / File

Although the gesture looked like a random act of kindness, when the campground owners realised the scale of the cash giveaway they gathered up all the money and handed it to police.

Police have now confirmed that they had tracked down the person who had left the money and it has been returned to them.

A caller told the Greymouth Star that the person behind the cash drop was unwell at the time.

"It was just a case of someone going off their medication... and the money has been given back."