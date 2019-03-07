Two helicopters have been sent to the scene of a serious crash between a truck and a car on the Te Anau-Milford highway this afternoon.

A police spokesman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 94, near the intersection with Sinclair Rd, which is north of Te Anau, at 2.30pm.

St John said two people were injured and helicopters from Te Anau and Queenstown had been dispatched.

A police spokesman said the person, who was initially trapped, was believed to have suffered serious injuries.

Advertisement

It was unclear if the person had been freed.

A St John spokesman said one person was being taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

They did not provide detail about the condition of the second patient.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also called to the scene.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Motorbike crash

Meanwhile another helicopter was called to a crash between a motorbike and a car near Alexandra this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Crawford Hills Rd, Galloway, at 2.48pm.

The crash happened about five minutes from Tiger Hill Rd.

A police spokesman later said a helicopter was sent to the scene and one person was taken to hospital.

Police did not have details about the seriousness of the person's injuries.