Following a workplace incident, a Greymouth carpet layer was transported to hospital in a critical condition earlier this week.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell told the Herald on Thursday afternoon the man was taken to Grey Base Hospital with "status one" injuries.

Campbell understands the man has since been transported from Grey Base Hospital in Greymouth to Christchurch Hospital yesterday.

Stuff reports the incident is being investigated by WorkSafe.

Greymouth fire chief Lee Swinburn told Stuff fire crews were tasked with assisting St John in an industrial area.

"It appeared the victim had been overcome by the inhalation of a chemical solvent," he said.

