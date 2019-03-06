Sixteen fire appliances have contained but not extinguished multiple fires which have broken out in Christchurch's Port Hills overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they are fighting the fires in the Coopers Knob area above Summit Rd.

A spokesperson said the fires are "substantial" but doesn't have an accurate size of them yet and isn't sure of any official evacuations taking place.

Twitter users report the fire is above Governors Bay on the Tai Tapu side of the Port Hills.

Meanwhile, MetService reports there are light winds in the Christchurch area of around 13km/h easterlies with gusts reaching 17km/h.

The current temperature is 16 degrees with temperatures set to reach 27 degrees tomorrow, with fine weather expected before rain developing at night.

One person who text Marcus Lush on NewsTalk ZB said they could see the fire and emergency services surrounding it from Christchurch Airport.