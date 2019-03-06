Emergency services near Whangārei are being kept on their toes this evening following a rolled truck which has sparked a small scrub fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ was notified around 4.30pm after what is believed to be a cement truck rolled near State Highway 1.

A police spokesman said the incident took place on Portland Rd, Portland, south of Whangārei and St John Ambulance has also been called.

The driver remains trapped in the truck, a FENZ spokesman said, and fire crews will work to extricate him when they're given the all clear after powerlines were damaged in the crash.

Advertisement

Social media users have reported seeing numerous emergency service vehicles flying southbound away from Whangārei.

One user said the incident involved a truck and trailer which overturned on Portland Rd, causing powerlines to fall and ignite the blaze.

MORE TO COME.