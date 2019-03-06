A female teacher's registration has been cancelled after she sent nude photographs to a student.

A Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal decision released today details how the teacher breached professional boundaries by sending photos of herself to a 14 or 15-year-old male student at her previous school.

After the teacher left the school, the student and teacher began communicating online through social media.

During one weekend, the teacher sent nude photos to the student via Snapchat, allegedly while she was intoxicated.

The inappropriate contact was uncovered more than two years later when the student told his mother.

He said he was embarrassed and uncomfortable with the incident and kept it to himself.

The Teaching Council's Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) referred the matter to the Disciplinary Tribunal.

While there was no evidence or record of any messages or photographs, the teacher accepted that she sent the nude photographs and described them as "explicit sexual material".

The student was aged 14 or 15-years-old at the time he received the photographs, while the teacher was 54.

The teacher stated that following the incident she left the profession and engaged in professional treatment for a major depressive disorder.

She said that she had been abusing alcohol at the time of the conduct, following a divorce.

She acknowledged that her actions were entirely inappropriate and were a significant breach of the trust of the student, his family, and the profession.

In a submission to the Education Council the teacher stated, "I am incredibly ashamed of what i have done, of betraying the trust of so many people and breaching the code of conduct in a job I loved and valued. I truly regret my actions and take full responsibility for it."

She wished to voluntarily deregister, however, once a Council investigation was under way a teacher cannot voluntarily deregister.

The Tribunal stated the nude photographs were "grossly inappropriate" and did not maintain professional boundaries between teacher and student.

It noted that "behaviour of this nature would be regarded by any reasonable member of the public as bringing discredit to the profession."

The Tribunal cancelled the teacher's registration.

The teacher was said to be remorseful and was suffering significant psychological distress at the time of the conduct and the Tribunal agreed that no other outcome was required.