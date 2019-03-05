Police have this morning arrested wanted man Caine Trevor Lance Woodmass, who has been wanted for arrest on several driving-related offences.

Woodmass, 18, had several warrants for his arrests and police asked for the public's help to find him three weeks ago.

Senior Sergeant Denis Murphy of the Rotorua police said information from the public led police to a Meadowbank Cres house in the Rotorua suburb of Fordlands at 10.30am today.

Murphy said Woodmass was arrested without incident.

Woodmass will appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow charged with several counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, endangering transport and failing to stop for police.