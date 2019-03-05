A Wellington schoolboy athletics competition has taken an ugly turn with schools left vandalised with graffiti.

The annual McEvedy Shield athletics competition was held yesterday, with Wellington College beating Rongotai, St Pat's Town and St Pat's Silverstream to take the title.

But it's what happened off the field rather than on it that has left some outraged.

A statue at St Patrick's College is now covered with red and yellow tags including swear words, and a Rongotai College sign has also been graffitied.

There had always been a bit of argy-bargy between the schools over the competition but nothing like this, Rongotai MP Paul Eagle.

"I wouldn't want the competition to be stopped but I think now there needs to be a higher level conversation to say guys, if this continues, these are what the consequences look like."

Eagle said the vandalism put a stain on the whole competition, which began in 1922.

"I'm not going to point fingers at any of the schools there must have been a small group who took matters into their own hands who think this is a bit of fun.

"This is certainly not fun. It will cost those schools now to make the repairs."

The McEvedy Shield should be remembered for the spirit of what happened on the field, he said.

Three records were broken at the event held in Newtown Park with Wellington College successfully defending the title for the fifth time.

The schools have been approached for comment.