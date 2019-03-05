A year-long jail sentence handed down to a man who broke his dog's leg and then let it suffer should serve as a warning to other animal abusers, SPCA says.

In Wairoa District Court yesterday, Serrin Macpherson was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, disqualified from owning animals for six years and ordered to pay $1780 in reparations.

In November 2017, the 29-year-old's dog Rocka escaped from his Papakura property, before joining another dog in attacking livestock nearby.

Macpherson punished Rocka by punching, kicking and slamming him to the ground, which resulted in the dog sustaining a broken leg.

A witness attempted to intervene but the offender continued the attack.

That same day, Macpherson went to his father's house, where he was advised to provide veterinary treatment - but he didn't act on the advice.

The next day, he again went to his father's house and was told to take Rocka to a vet. He chose to ignore this advice for a second time.

SPCA inspectors visited the defendant and he provided false information about Rocka, telling them that he had euthanised the dog and disposed of him.

He eventually admitted that Rocka was in his vehicle, injured and had not received veterinary treatment.

Inspectors saw that Rocka's right hind leg was obviously and extremely swollen, and Rocka wasn't placing weight on it.

Rocka was surrendered into the care of SPCA.

The veterinarian who examined Rocka confirmed a broken femur and said he would have suffered severe pain at the time of the fracture, up until he was treated by a vet.

Unfortunately, due to the extent of his injuries, Rocka was euthanised and a post mortem revealed there was widespread haemorrhaging consistent with blunt trauma.

In the veterinary pathologist's opinion, the injuries and lack of treatment would have caused severe pain, distress and suffering.

"This type of offending is particularly horrific as the offender not only violently attacked his own animal, he failed to provide critical medical care after the fact, and lied about it to authorities, leading to a huge amount of suffering for Rocka," SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said.

"We are pleased that the court has recognised the significant pain and distress and extreme violence in this case, and this is reflected in the imprisonment sentence handed down.

"Let this be a warning: anyone who treats their animals in such a way will be prosecuted by SPCA to the full extent of the law."