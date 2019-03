A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a power pole early this morning.

One person was killed in the crash on Ruatoki Valley Road, south of Whakatāne.

A motorcycle crashed into a power pole at about 12:25am today, police said.

The road was closed for four hours and reopened at 4:45am.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and a police investigation is ongoing.