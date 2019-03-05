Heavy traffic is being reported across all of Auckland's key arterial routes headed into the city this morning.
The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) was advising of long delays on the Northwestern Motorway after two citybound lanes were blocked this morning due to a crash on the Rosebank Rd on-ramp over bridge.
The crash reported at 7.30am had been cleared by 7.45am.
See below for the latest traffic report from NZTA.
NORTHERN MOTORWAY
Citybound: Heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd.
Northbound: Free flowing.
SOUTHERN MOTORWAY
Citybound: Heavy between Drury and Papakura, also moderate to heavy between Te Irirangi Dr and Greenlane.
Southbound: Free flowing.
NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY
Citybound: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Rosebank Rd following crash that blocked the bus lane at Rosebank Rd.
Moderate to heavy through Great North Rd to St Lukes and slow through The Northern Link.
Westbound: Free flowing.
Waterview Tunnel Southbound: Free flowing.
SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY
Southbound: Heavy between Maioro St and Hillsborough Rd
Northbound: Moderate to heavy between The Southern Link and Massey Rd
Waterview Tunnel Northbound: Free flowing.