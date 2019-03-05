Hundreds of confidential criminal records and intimate patient details have been found scattered in an abandoned and quake-damaged Christchurch building, more than eight years after the killer quake.

The find was made by a member of Derelict NZ last Friday who has posted a photo of the lost folders on social media today.

"All those folders you see stacked around the room are peoples' criminal records just left forgotten after the 2011 earthquakes," says the post on Facebook.

When contacted by the Herald, a person identified only as 'Harley' from Derelict NZ said they were found in a graffiti-painted and decaying "barristers and solicitors office" in Harley Chambers on the corner of Worcester St and Cambridge Terrace in the CBD.

The 1920s category two heritage-listed building has sat derelict since the February 22, 2011, disaster that devastated much of the surrounding area.

It appears the building has been well-visited, with animal and human faeces, drug paraphernalia, spray cans and rubbish throughout.

The Derelict NZ member said he was about leave before he thought he would check one last corridor – that's when he came across the documents on the floor of the dusty offices.

"They had NZ Police on the front along with the emblem so I knew they were something which shouldn't be there," said 'Harley'.

"But after having a quick flick through one which was sitting on the chair I realised what they were. The person name, photo etc is all there inside for anyone who enters to look through."

He said he hasn't reported the find to police, as he was trespassing at the time.

"Although I'm only taking photos and documenting these places, I don't think they would see it like that," he said.

"Surely you would think they would have at least allowed qualified professionals in to remove such stuff though."

The building also housed other businesses, including orthodontists and yoga classes.

'Harley' said he also found "multiple rooms full with patient records" in the orthodontists, along with facial photos, X-rays, and cupboards full with "hundreds of dental moulds all named and dated".

"It's quite sad but also at the time quite amazing to walk into something which has just been left like this," he said.