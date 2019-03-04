A new study of more than half a million children has found no link between the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination and autism.

The Danish study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal today, looked at all children born in the country between 1999 and 2010. The children were followed through to the end of August 2013.

It found the MMR vaccine did not increase the risk of autism, even in children with other autism risk factors or in children whose siblings had autism.

There was also no clustering of autism cases following vaccination.

Researchers from Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen found that of the 657,461 children included in the study, only 6517 were diagnosed with autism.

Of the children followed, 95 per cent received the first vaccination, which is offered at 15 months, but there was no difference in the number of vaccinated children with the disorder compared to the number of unvaccinated children.

Claims of a link between the MMR vaccine and autism continues to cause concern among the medical community and challenge vaccine uptake.

A 1998 paper in the Lancet first implied a link between the MMR vaccine and autism was retracted in 2010 but turned thousands of parents around the world against the vaccinations.

The film Vaxxed: From cover-up to catastrophe, which was released in 2016 and also claims there is a link between autism and the MMR vaccine, has also seen a growth in reluctance from many parents to have their children vaccinated against the diseases despite wide criticism of faulty evidence.

There has been an increase in measles cases in Europe and the United States and the World Health Organisation has declared vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 threats to global health.

In New Zealand there have been a number of outbreaks in recent years. Yesterday, the Canterbury District Health Board confirmed seven people had contracted the disease in an outbreak which stretched back 11 days.

In January, at least six people in the Waikato contracted the disease.

During a major mumps outbreak in 2017 and early 2018, more than 1000 people, mostly in Auckland, contracted the disease.

University of Auckland senior lecturer in vaccinology Dr Helen Petousis-Harris said the latest study was a "loud and clear" message that MMR could not trigger autism in susceptible children.

"We know through modern technologies such as brain imaging and genomics that autism begins long before birth. It is well established that autism has a complex genetic component with many genes implicated in playing a role," she said.

"The coffin is both nailed and super glued shut then hermetically sealed."

University of Otago Professor Michael Baker, who is based in Wellington, agreed the study was "very reassuring for anyone concerned about the possible link".

"These results should help to reassure parents that MMR vaccine is extremely safe to use. This is yet another piece of evidence to counter the sad legacy of the Wakefield study published more than 20 years ago in 1998," he said.

"New Zealand achieved measles elimination in 2017 meaning that our vaccine coverage was sufficiently high to prevent sustained measles circulation. Although NZ continues to see cases of measles, including an increase in the first two months of this year, these cases are all linked to imported cases in travellers."