Auckland Transport has requested an urgent investigation after a passenger captured alarming footage of a bus driver taking phone calls and writing notes while driving.

Abbie Laidlaw was taking the 22N NZ Bus from Auckland to New Lynn yesterday at 5pm when she saw the driver of the packed bus breaking the law.

"As we were leaving he answered his phone, then put his phone down. Then five minutes later he answered it again and started taking notes of whatever they were saying [on the line]," she told the Herald.

A passenger captured alarming footage of a bus driver taking phone calls and writing notes while driving. Photo / Abbie Laidlaw

Laidlaw found the whole thing "uncomfortable" and was surprised that he didn't cause an accident.

"They have people's lives in their hands, it's not something to take lightly," she said.

The Aucklander also said that a passenger had a go at the driver in a raised voice when he got off at Mt Albert.

"When the door closed the bus driver mumbled something to himself," she said.

Laidlaw has complained about this particular incident to Auckland Transport which has told the Herald: "Quite simply this behaviour is totally unacceptable and in breach of the road rules.

"We have asked NZ Bus for an urgent investigation into the incident."

However, Laidlaw said this was not the first time she has seen drivers doing things like this, but finds complaining to Auckland Transport a waste of time, with others agreeing.

"Ever since I posted the video, a lot of people have been messaging me telling me it's not the first time they have seen something like this either and nobody reports [the incidents] anymore because they know nothing is going to be done about it."

That Herald has contacted NZ Bus for comment.