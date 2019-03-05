The beach under Cape Kidnappers will be reopened despite a report which says it would put lives at risk.

Hastings District Council grilled a panel of experts, including a SANTEC geologist, DOC representative, Collin Lindsay from Gannet Beach Adventures, and legal experts from the Council, for four hours before making a decision around Clifton beach

Geologist Matt Shore said a Quantitative Risk Assessment is considered standard practice when considering loss of life. It would take an estimated six months.

The QRA will be completed while the beach is open.

The geologist's report found there was a potential for multiple injuries or fatalities. Council could be liable to be prosecuted and fined by Worksafe if this happened.

Members of the public in the chamber appeared to be overwhelmingly in favour of re-opening the beach.

DOC, however, has made it clear the reserve, which is on public conservation land, will remain closed until a QRA is done.

The council voted seven to five in favour of reopening the beach.

The beach has been closed since January 23, when two Korean tourists were injured during a large slip. Since then at least two more large slips have occurred at the site.